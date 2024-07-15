West Northants Partners with System C to Deliver New Cloud-Based Adult Social Care System

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council has signed a new five-year contract with social care software specialist, System C, to implement its Liquidlogic case management application for adult social care in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new cloud-based system is due to go live in February 2025, offering an integrated, comprehensive single view of individuals. It will incorporate a person’s GP data and provide residents with the ability to manage their own records through a dedicated customer-facing portal.

Once live, the solution will be used daily by a council workforce of over 500 staff providing complex care and support to over 4,500 residents. More widely it will also be accessed by other users including social care providers, carers, and the voluntary sector. The new case management application will include a fully integrated finance system with the key benefit of streamlining assessment and payment processes. This integration will enable the council to enhance efficiencies and take a proactive approach in managing referrals for individuals requiring adult social care services. For residents, it will provide a dedicated portal where they can manage their account from one simple login, providing improved access for self-managing their records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The implementation of System C represents an exciting milestone in our council's digital and technology innovation strategy. This move aligns with our vision to transform West Northamptonshire into a digitally inclusive community, where all residents can conveniently access council services. We chose System C because of the quality of its system and the exemplary standard of data it could provide, with a high level of importance focused on usability and seamless integration with the contract finance system. We wanted a platform that could provide a fully flexible and intuitive solution, and System C demonstrated it could meet that essential need.”

pexels-kampus

Nick Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at System C, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with West Northamptonshire Council to support adult social care in the region. We cater to the diverse needs of numerous local government teams and the communities they serve. Understanding the constraints of council budgets, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that empower councils like West Northamptonshire to enable self-management for individuals while offering council staff the flexibility to adapt to local operational methods.

“Our social care technology provides a holistic view of care records from a single platform, so teams can manage their workload, support vulnerable people and families and deliver statutory services as efficiently as possible. This approach simplifies the work of practitioners, enabling them to deliver enhanced support in a more streamlined way.”