West Northants Council to proactively target inward investment and drive innovation

West Northamptonshire Council is increasing efforts to secure inward investment into the area as part of its Economic Growth Strategy, focusing on sectors that deliver cutting-edge technologies, high-value jobs, and long-term prosperity.

Businesses looking to invest, expand or relocate in West Northamptonshire now have access to a powerful new resource. The Invest in West Northants website has launched a Commercial Property Search Tool, making it easier than ever to identify quality land and premises across the area.

This new tool underpins the Council’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The West Northants Economic Growth Strategy sets out a bold vision for ‘a Thriving West Northants - a place of opportunity and growth for all; a must-invest destination, driving cutting-edge technologies, enabling innovation and enhancing UK plc.’

Strategically positioned in the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, West Northamptonshire is already home to more than 19,000 businesses and a growing population of over 425,000 people. To boost jobs, skills, and productivity, the Council is targeting inward investment across key growth sectors, including:

Advanced Manufacturing

Life Sciences

Clean Energy

Advanced Logistics

Motorsport

Creative and Digital Industries

Experience Economy

Foundation Economy

The new Commercial Property Search Tool will further support these priority sectors by enabling businesses to:

Search available office, industrial, retail, mixed-use properties, and land

Filter results by location, size, and type

Access detailed property information and contact agents directly

Explore development opportunities on both greenfield and brownfield sites

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “This tool is a key enabler of our Economic Growth Strategy, helping to increase business formation, attract new investment, and support the expansion of high-value sectors. It will help unlock the area’s potential and strengthen our ambition to become the beating heart of the UK’s technology revolution

“Our Inward Investment & Business Growth Team is proactively showcasing West Northamptonshire as a must-invest destination where businesses can innovate and thrive. We are committed to creating an ecosystem where every business can grow, supported by free, expert guidance. I encourage every business in West Northants - and those considering relocating here - to get in touch with the team today.”

An example of high-profile quality investment locating into West Northants, Marks & Spencer have recently announced a £340m investment at the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal. Paul Weston, Regional Head of Prologis UK, said: “The investment announced by Marks & Spencer marks a significant moment for logistics in West Northamptonshire, setting new benchmarks for automation, sustainable development and long-term inclusive growth. Our partnership reflects a shared ambition to deliver economic value, skills and opportunity.

“The development enables a future-fit supply chain for M&S and brings lasting economic value to West Northamptonshire through skilled jobs, resilient infrastructure and investment in one of the UK’s most important logistics locations. It's also a prime example of what’s possible when forward-thinking councils like West Northamptonshire actively enable growth and innovation. Their proactive, solutions-focused approach was instrumental in securing this major inward investment.”

For more information or to explore commercial opportunities, visit the Invest in West Northants website.