West Northants Council invites public to shape new adult social care direct payments policy
Key changes include the introduction of Direct Payments for individuals with transport needs to access essential services and adjustments to how carers' Direct Payments are managed, aligning with the Council’s Carers Strategy.
Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC, emphasised the importance of community input: "We believe that the voices of our residents are crucial in shaping policies that directly impact their lives. This new Direct Payments Policy is designed to better meet the needs of our community, and we encourage everyone to share their views and help us create a more effective and supportive system."
To have your say complete the online survey by Sunday 19 January ( westnorthants.citizenspace.com/adult-social-care/help-shape-our-direct-payment-policy/ ).
For any queries you can email: [email protected] or write to: Help shape Direct Payments Policy Finance Operations - Direct Payment Team West Northamptonshire Council The Guildhall, St Giles' Street Northampton, NN1 1D.E
All feedback will be reviewed and considered in shaping the final Direct Payments Policy, which will be presented to the Council's Cabinet in February 2025. If approved, the new policy will be implemented from April 1, 2025. Individual responses will be anonymised in the final report.