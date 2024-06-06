West Northants Council cracks down on Blue Badge misuse with national campaign
The aims of the initiative were to crack down on individuals in our community who abuse the Blue Badge system, ensuring it remains accessible for those who genuinely need it.
The Blue Badge scheme plays a vital role in supporting residents with disabilities or mobility issues to access essential services in our town centres.
On Friday, 24 May West Northants council joined 115 other councils nationwide, to tackle Blue Badge misuse head-on. Our team checked 80 Blue Badges throughout the day looking for counterfeits, lost or stolen badges. We will continue to carry out regular routine checks throughout the year in order to try and reduce the levels of misuse taking place.
For further information on the Blue Badge scheme and its guidelines, please visit the West Northamptonshire Council website.