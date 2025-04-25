West Northants charities invited to benefit from new textiles collections
Thanks to a partnership with Anglo Doorstep Collections, residents can now book free collections of unwanted clothing, shoes, books and other items for reuse and recycling, whilst also raising money for charities.
Residents will have the opportunity to vote for the local charities they would like funds raised by the new service to be donated to, in a poll, that will be launching in the coming weeks.
West Northamptonshire Council is asking registered charities who are interested to fill in an online form by Sunday, 11 May. Any money raised in the meantime will be added to a pot, ready to be donated in the coming months.
The Council will be refreshing the list of charities annually, giving residents and charities the chance to get involved regularly.
The new service provides a simple and convenient way to help people declutter their belongings, and provides piece of mind that every donation is reused for their original purpose or is recycled.
Further information on this new service is available here: Clothing collections | West Northamptonshire Council