West Northamptonshire to remember Srebrenica: 30 years since the Genocide

A ceremony to commemorate the victims of the Srebrenica genocide on its 30th anniversary will be held on Friday 11 July, at 12noon in the Guildhall courtyard on St Giles’ Square in Northampton.

Residents are invited to join representatives from West Northamptonshire Council, the Lord-Lieutenant’s Office, Northampton Inter Faith Forum and other community leaders, to pay tribute to the more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys who were murdered in Srebrenica, Bosnia, in July 1995. A tragedy recognised as the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War.

The ceremony will include reflections, readings, and a one-minute silence at 12.40pm, providing an opportunity for all to stand together to honour the memory of those who were lost.

Following the remembrance, attendees are invited to join for light refreshments in the Court Room.

WNC HQ

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “This is an important ceremony to honour the victims of Srebrenica, as together we reaffirm commitment to peace, justice and remembrance. The atrocities that occurred serve as a stark reminder of the importance of standing together against hatred and violence. Srebrenica is not just a memory; it is a call to action for all of us, as we work closely with our partners to tackle hate and support all members of our wider community.”

This year’s theme, ‘Remember Yesterday, Act Today’, highlights the important connection between reflective remembrance and meaningful action. It serves as a powerful reminder that honouring the past must go hand in hand with efforts to challenge hatred and prevent future atrocities. This emphasises the importance that together partners and communities can stand together to tackle hate to make a difference for those that live here.

To learn more about the memorial events and this year’s theme, visit the Remembering Srebrenica website.