West Northamptonshire to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

Ukrainian families in West Northamptonshire will join people across the UK to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Saturday 24 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To commemorate the occasion, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be holding an event on Friday 22 August, marking 34 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The ceremony will take place at 11am in the Great Hall at the Guildhall on St Giles’ Square in Northampton and will be attended by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Cllr Peter York and HM Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson as well as representatives from the Ukrainian community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, students at St Mary’s Ukrainian School have submitted artwork that represents “Drawing what makes me free” which will be shown as part of an exhibition at the event. All artwork will be judged on the day with winners being announced as part of the ceremony. Speeches during the event will be translated into Ukrainian, and performances will take place from members of the Ukrainian community. Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine will be laid in commemoration, and refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Yellow flower

Cllr Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council said:

“Ukrainian Independence Day is a powerful reminder of the courage and perseverance shown by Ukrainian families everywhere, both in our local area and around the world. This event recognises this important historic day which celebrates the independence for Ukrainian families.

“The event is set to be a celebration with poetry, music, singalongs and speeches from Ukrainian residents and an art exhibition showing artwork created by children and young people, so it will really be a great interactive event for all to get in involved.”

There is no need to book, the invite is open to all to join in such important celebrations.