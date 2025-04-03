West Northamptonshire to mark Stephen Lawrence Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will mark Stephen Lawrence Day on Tuesday, 22 April, honouring the life and legacy of the 18-year-old who was tragically murdered in an unprovoked racist attack 32 years ago.

Established as a National Day of Remembrance in 2018, Stephen Lawrence Day serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight against racism and inequality. It is a moment to reflect on progress made, acknowledge the work still needed, and inspire young people to create a fairer and more inclusive society.

A ceremony will take place in the Guildhall Courtyard in Northampton from midday, bringing together local organisations, community leaders, and residents to honour Stephen’s memory and reaffirm a collective commitment to social justice.

Speakers at the event will include Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dominic Goble JP, Police Superintendent Rachael Handford, Co-Chair for the Global Ethnic Majority Staff Network at UON Evelyne Mulinge, and Ken Howlett from the Northampton Interfaith Forum.

The speeches will be followed by a candle-lighting ceremony and moment of reflection, symbolising hope and unity in the continued fight against discrimination. Attendees are invited to stay for further discussion and refreshments after the event in the County Hall lodgings.

Jane Carr, Director of Communities & Opportunities at WNC, said: "Stephen’s tragic murder remains a stark reminder of the injustice that still exists in our society, but his legacy is one of hope, change, and action. In West Northamptonshire, we are committed to celebrating our diverse communities and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live safely and without fear of discrimination. I encourage residents to take this opportunity to reflect, engage, and be part of a lasting movement for change."

Superintendent Rachael Handford, added: “Commemorating Stephen Lawrence Day is really important as it serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring fight against racism and inequality in our society - a fight in which everyone has a part to play, including the police.

“The Force would like to reinforce our commitment to our Black communities, officers, staff and volunteers as part of our Police Race Action Plan and will continue working collaboratively with our communities with zero tolerance of racism to ensure an equitable service for all.”

Residents are encouraged to take part in Stephen Lawrence Day by reflecting on its meaning, supporting equality initiatives, and making a pledge of action. Social media users can help raise awareness by using the hashtags: #StephenLawrenceDay #ALegacyOfChange #LiveYourBestLife #BecauseOfStephen

For more information about Stephen Lawrence Day and how to get involved, visit the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation.