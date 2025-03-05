West Northamptonshire to honour 80th anniversary of VE Day with special events

User (UGC) Submitted

Communities across West Northamptonshire will come together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945.

This significant milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom, as well as the resilience of communities during the war.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be flying the official VE Day flag at its offices in Daventry and Towcester, while a short flag-raising ceremony will take place at 9am on Thursday, May 8 outside the Guildhall in Northampton, where the public is invited to attend. Additionally, One Angel Square and Northampton Market Square will be illuminated as part of the national Beacon Lighting Ceremony at 9.30pm.

A range of community events will take place across West Northants including beacon lightings, exhibitions, talks, performances, and themed activities at local libraries. View more details on the VE Day events webpage.

Other key Armed Forces dates will also be recognised this year including Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 28, VJ Day on Friday, August 15, and Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 9.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: "VE Day remains a powerful reminder of the resilience, courage, and unity shown by communities during one of the most challenging times in history. It is important that we continue to honour and remember the sacrifices made for the peace we enjoy today.

“Through these events, we hope people of all generations can come together to celebrate and reflect on this momentous occasion. I encourage everyone to take part, whether by attending a beacon lighting, visiting one of our themed library or museum activities, or supporting local events in our communities."

For more information on VE Day 80 events or guidance on planning a community celebration, including beacon lightings, visit the King’s Pageantmaster’s VE Day Celebration Guide.

Communities considering to close a road to celebrate VE Day may need to apply for a temporary road closure. Groups planning larger parties are also urged to let the Council know about the event to check issues such as licensing, safety and traffic management.

Links to information:

northamptonshire-self.achieveservice.com/service/Apply_for_a_temporary_road_closure_for_an_event_WNC

VE Day 80 - Join the party in a shared moment of celebration!