West Northamptonshire partners support Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week 2024

A range of activities and events will be taking place across West Northamptonshire as partners come together to support Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week 2024.

The national campaign is aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people in local communities. Taking place from 18 to 24 November, this year’s campaign encourages individuals and communities to take a stand against ASB, highlighting the importance of reporting incidents and the steps that can be taken to address the issue.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), in collaboration with partners including Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH), has organised a range of activities throughout the week to raise awareness and provide support to those affected by ASB. Key events include:

NPH Community Bus tours, where ASB Case Managers will be on board offering advice, guidance, and information on how to report ASB. The bus will visit several locations across Northampton throughout the week.

A community litter pick at Briar Hill Community Centre from 10am to 4pm on Sunday 24 November.

Increased patrols from Northamptonshire Police and WNC’s ASB officers in areas across Northampton and Towcester.

A drop-in surgery at Danes Camp Leisure Centre on Thursday 24 November from 10am to 4pm offering information and advice.

A school assembly at Daventry Secondary School around ASB, derelict and void Buildings, and deliberate fire setting from Daventry Fire Station.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities, said: "Anti-social behaviour is not a minor issue - it can have a serious and long-lasting impact on victims and communities, and it can also lead to more serious crimes. We are committed to addressing these challenges and working closely with partners to develop joint approaches that improve safety across West Northamptonshire.

"We strongly encourage anyone who experiences ASB not to suffer in silence. Report all incidents to our anti-social behaviour team via the WNC website or contact the Police if you feel at immediate risk."

Ryan Surridge, Tenancy Compliancy Team Leader at NPH, said: “We welcome the opportunity to work with our partners during ASB Awareness Week, enabling us to highlight the work that’s done throughout the year to tackle ASB issues. We encourage people to get involved and find out what support is available and learn about the measures in place to minimise instances of ASB in their local area.”

Sergeant Wyn Hughes, ASB lead at Northamptonshire Police, said: “We work to tackle ASB issues all year round, and ASB Awareness Week is a great opportunity to come together with our partners to really shout about the help and support available.