West Northamptonshire Council launches Stage Two consultation for Community Governance Review

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are launching the Stage Two consultation for the Community Governance Review that will run until from today (26 April) until Sunday, 28 July 2024. This consultation aims to seek views from residents, parishes, and stakeholders regarding the proposals that emerged from Stage One of the review process. The proposals relate to the existing parish boundaries, the number of parish councillors, and potential changes to parish names.

Before starting the consultation, the Council sought requests from parishes that wanted to make changes to their parish arrangements. The outcome of this pre-review consultation, in addition to the Local Government Boundary Review, has determined the identified parish areas for inclusion in the Stage One consultation that finished in January 2024. Proposals from the Stage One consultation have been reviewed in the light of comments received and the final proposals are now subject to comments through the Stage Two consultation.

New parish arrangements resulting from this review will take effect at the May 2025 local elections, providing parish arrangements which better meet the needs of communities and ensure an efficient and effective governance structure.

Councillor Adam Brown, the Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Your continued engagement and input are essential as we progress through the Stage Two consultation of the Community Governance Review.

“I encourage all residents to have your say through the consultation, as your input will contribute to building local parish and town council arrangements that best reflect your local community and that will stand the test of time.”