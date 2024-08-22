Wellingborough web designer wins £5K cruise in Bannatyne Health Club Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Barker, a 31-year-old web designer from Wellingborough, has won a luxurious £5,000 Mediterranean cruise after triumphing in The Bannatyne Group’s Refer a Friend competition.

The competition, run in partnership with utc.travel, asked members to refer friends to join the health club during June and July 2024 to have the chance to win the grand prize of a seven-night Mediterranean cruise sailing from Barcelona, with flights, a pre-hotel stay in Barcelona, and in-resort transfers included. Daniel and a companion of his choosing will enjoy a luxurious journey through some of the most beautiful destinations in the Europe’s premier port cities.

Daniel, who joined Bannatyne Health Club Wellingborough two years ago, won the competition after referring a family who lived on his street, following a conversation about getting fitter and healthier. The winning referral was his next door neighbour, Charlotte, who joined the club along with her family.

Expressing his excitement, Daniel said, “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I had won a cruise! I referred Charlotte because I knew she was looking for a good gym, and Bannatyne has been fantastic for me. I was chatting with her and the rest of my neighbours about how much I enjoy the club, and they decided to join and put my name down as having referred them. Winning this cruise is just what I need – a good break and a once in a lifetime experience.”

Daniel Barker, next door neighbour Charlotte Boreham, Bannatyne General Manager Black Newbold

Blake Newbold, General Manager of Bannatyne Health Club Wellingborough, congratulated Daniel on his win. “We are thrilled for Daniel. His enthusiasm for our club and his willingness to share that with others is exactly what we hope to inspire in our members! It’s wonderful to see our community growing through such positive word-of-mouth. We wish him an incredible time on his cruise – we can’t wait to hear all about it when he’s back!”

Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and CEO of The Bannatyne Group, also shared his thoughts on the competition. “We are delighted to see our members engaging with our referral program and sharing their positive experiences with friends and family. Daniel’s story is a perfect example of the community spirit we foster at Bannatyne. Congratulations to Daniel on his well-deserved win. We hope he has a fantastic time on his cruise.”

Brett Norton, CEO of utc.travel said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have partnered with Bannatyne Health Clubs for this exciting competition. We believe that travel has the power to transform lives, and we're delighted that Daniel will get to experience the magic of the Mediterranean on this incredible cruise. It's stories like his—of community, health, and adventure—that inspire us to create unforgettable travel experiences. Congratulations to Daniel on his well-deserved win, and we can't wait to help him embark on this journey of a lifetime!"