Wellingborough prison manager behind off-road bike track honoured at national awards

A HMP Five Wells staff member - Paul Cunningham - has been named winner of a prestigious national award.

HMP Five Wells Business Enterprise & Community Manager Paul has played a vital role in the rehabilitation of offenders leaving the prison, securing more than 450 prisoner placements to help support their reintegration back into society since 2021.

An expert panel of judges were impressed by the scale of Paul’s impact at the prison, voting unanimously to award him the coveted Custody and Detention Staff Member of the Year Award at the third annual Skills for Justice – Inspire Justice Awards.

Nick Goodwin (HMCTS) - Paul Cunningham - Clive Myrie

In addition to helping prisoners back into employment upon their release, Paul has led the charge on installing bleed kits across the prison estate, as well as working closely with the community, police and local authorities to deter young people from engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Paul worked with North Northamptonshire Council to renovate a bike track to divert young people away from local housing estates, securing donations of £125,000 towards the project.

Chris Holloway is Executive Director at Greatwell Homes and has worked with Paul on a series of projects in the local area. He comments:

“I have worked with Paul in a partnership capacity for nearly three years now and have consistently been struck by his openness to deliver new projects that support the communities of North Northamptonshire, whilst ensuring the residents of HMP Five Wells make the best use of their time there.”

Amy Crawfurd, High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, comments: "I have been in regular contact with Paul Cunningham leading up to and in my year as High Sheriff, about his work at HMP Five Wells along with his extensive work engaging with the young in our community.

"He has been instrumental in launching a new scheme called TAG (Teen Action Group) which gives the younger generation a voice to make improvements & feel safe."

Accepting his award at a ceremony held in London Paul said: “A lot of people are doing the same job as me across the country and to actually come away with a win – it’s fantastic.”

