Wellingborough homebuilder supports local community with defibrillator donation

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has helped fund a defibrillator unit for its residents at Glenvale Park following an appeal from the local residents’ association.

The defibrillator has been installed at The Glenvale C of E Primary School, a brand-new school at the Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough, where both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building a range of properties.

Paul Prosser, Chair at Residents Association for Glenvale Park, said: “We were thrilled when Barratt and David Wilson Homes reached out to provide an external defibrillator for Glenvale Park. Following a suggestion from a resident, the association had been actively working to source one as part of our community fundraising efforts, so this offer came at the perfect time.

“The defibrillator is proudly displayed on the outside of the new primary school and is also registered with 'The Circuit,' ensuring that both East Midlands Ambulance Service and the public are aware of its location in case of an emergency. On behalf of the Residents Association and the entire Glenvale Park community, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks.”

Louise Bilkhu, Headteacher at The Glenvale C of E Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud to host this life-saving piece of equipment at The Glenvale C of E Primary School. As a new school at the heart of the Glenvale Park community, we believe in supporting the wellbeing of our pupils, their families, and our neighbours.

“The presence of this defibrillator means added peace of mind for everyone, and we’re grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes, the Residents Association, and the OurJay Foundation for making this possible.”

The defibrillator was purchased through OurJay Foundation, a charity based in Warwickshire which aims to raise awareness of the importance of having 24/7 publicly accessible, automated external defibrillators.

The charity was set up after the passing of 18-year-old Jamie Rees in 2022. Jamie suffered a cardiac arrest and, although paramedics managed to get his heart beating again, the oxygen starvation to his brain meant he sadly passed away shortly after.

Jamie’s family started OurJay Foundation soon after to purchase a 24/7 accessible defibrillator for a local school. Since then, it has installed 241 accessible defibrillators and 59 Snap Fitness Gym defibrillators.

Naomi Rees Issitt, Jamie’s mum and Chair at OurJay Foundation, said: “OurJay Foundation are proud to work alongside Barratt and David Wilson Homes, to install another OurJay community accessible defibrillator. To have this installed at a school is a brilliant achievement and making it 24/7 community accessible is so vital. As always, we hope this defibrillator is never needed, but we are relieved that another community is now heart safer, in memory of our precious Jamie.”

It is important that every community has quick access to a defibrillator in case of an emergency, with the British Heart Foundation stating 12 people under the age of 35 are lost to sudden cardiac death in the UK each week.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Access to a defibrillator is of the utmost importance and we are thrilled to work with OurJay Foundation to provide a defibrillator for the community at Glenvale Park.

“As a leading developer, it’s vital we support charities and organisations building local communities, so we are proud to support the charity as well as the residents’ association.”

