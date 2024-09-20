Wellbeing and family fun day at Moulton Leisure Centre raises over £500 for charity
The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council, decorated in pink for the day offered a whole host of activities including an ice bath plunge and group exercise sessions such Pilates, spinathon and Zumba/ Clubbercise mash-up.
The event, held on September 14, was completely free to attend, however visitors were requested to kindly make a donation to the charity, which is currently Everyone Active’s partner charity, in exchange for taking part in the activities offered.
In the pool, activities involved a children’s pool party, inflatable session and swim gala. The centre’s fitness team also hosted gym challenges, health checks and offered nutritional advice to visitors.
Andrew Joy, general manager at the centre, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came along to our Wellbeing and Family Fun Day. It was fantastic to see so many people of all ages, enjoying our excellent facilities, whilst generously donating to charity.
“A big thank you to all of the team who got involved to showcase the centre, encourage visitors to have a go a different activities and made the day a success.”
