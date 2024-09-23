Week of action to create a cleaner Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neighbourhood wardens from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have been visiting businesses in Northampton town centre in support of a new policy to keep the area clean and tidy.

It’s part of a week of action to help local traders comply with the new Northampton Town Centre Environmental Policy, which sets out how commercial waste should be stored and handled.

Visitors to the town centre may have seen the bright orange stickers on some bins helping identify the bin owners. These stickers form part of wider guidance and information being offered to business owners so that they can understand what the policy means for them and what they must do to comply.

During the week of action that took place from 9 to 13 September, neighbourhood wardens visited over 400 businesses and placed over 1200 stickers on commercial bins. Feedback received from businesses was positive and in support of the new policy.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “As part of the regeneration of Northampton town centre we want to make sure that it is a safe and clean environment for those visiting for leisure and work. All organisations have a responsibility to ensure any waste produced from their activities is handled, stored and disposed of in the correct way.”

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “The new policy is in place to improve everyone’s experience when visiting Northampton Town Centre and create a more pleasant and safer environment by dealing with unsightly bin storage. Our neighbourhood wardens have been visiting businesses owners to help them understand the policy and what actions they need to take to comply.”

The area covered extends to the inner ring road, bounded by Mounts, Campbell Square, Broad Street, Horse Market, St Peter’s Way, Victoria Promenade, Cheyne Walk and York Road. If successful, this pilot scheme may be extended to other areas of West Northamptonshire.