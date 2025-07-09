Wedding experts announce local venue as most popular for 2025

To make the search for the perfect venue as easy as possible, experts at the UK’s leading wedding planning marketplace Hitched.co.uk have compiled a list of the top 50 wedding venues across the UK, based on the reviews of other happy newlyweds.

With almost 500 five-star reviews from happy couples, and three Hitched Wedding Awards to its name, Dodmoor House has been named as one of the UK's most popular wedding venues.

This spectacular property features Grade II listed event barns and a rustic courtyard set upon four acres of lush grounds. The family-owned venue offers exceptional service and personalised packages for the perfect wedding.

Owners Mark and Louise Bradley say: “We are thrilled to have won lots of awards for customer service in that time and it is a huge honour to be included in this list.

“When we opened Dodmoor, we wanted to make sure every wedding was individual, fun and unique. We’ve always remained true to that, so we still offer great flexibility for couples to choose exactly the wedding day they want.

“Our fantastic wedding team works really closely with each couple to ensure they get the personal attention they truly deserve. Dodmoor couples aren’t looking to get married in a castle, but they do still want a beautiful, family-friendly countryside venue that feels incredibly special on their big day!”

Leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched, Zoe Burke, says: “Finding the perfect wedding venue is one of the biggest - and most exciting! - parts of planning a wedding. There are so many options out there, but one of the best and most foolproof ways to help you narrow down your venue choice is by reading reviews.

“We’ve got almost 30,000 wedding vendors listed on Hitched, but these are just some of the venues that couples consistently rate the most highly, to guarantee we’re truly showcasing the best in the UK. These places won’t just look good in your photos - they’ll deliver an unforgettable experience for you and your guests.

“Any couple looking to find the wedding venue of their dreams should use this list as their starting point!”