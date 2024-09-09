We are really on a roll with Brackley and District Bowling Club

Brackley Care Home residents have been following the successes of town bowlers with interest – for parent company Kingsley Healthcare sponsors Brackley and District Bowling Club. Two of the club’s players, Carol Callinan and Jackie Harrington, have enjoyed an impressive run in the National Competition for Ladies Senior Pairs with Kingsley Healthcare suitably emblazoned on their shirts

They started in late June by beating a pair from Northampton Express Bowls Club in the Preliminary Round.

In early July they beat a pair from Kingsthorp Bowls Club in the Area Semi Final, before going on to beat a pair from Burton Latimer Bowls Club in the Area Final in late July.

By winning the final they then went on to represent Northamptonshire at the National Finals in Leamington in August.

Carol Callinan and Jackie Harrington

The next Round was the Round of 32 at The National Finals on the 21 August where they beat a pair from Leicestershire before losing in the Round of 16 on 22 August to a pair from Gloucestershire.

Julie Wilson, Brackley Care Home's Customer Relations Manager, said: "We love to support the local community and we have established a great relationship with Brackley Bowls Club.

"Our residents have enjoyed visiting the club and their members have become our friends, visiting the home for our coffee morning and taking part in friendly games of carpet bowls with the residents. We are all thrilled by the Carol and Jackie's success. "