We are all stars! You too can achieve emotional freedom

What if you could do that thing you always wanted to do? But we have a part of us that says we can and another part that says we are not worthy or we replay a memory of a good reason why its not possible for us so we find it difficult to try.

But what if we could literally tap into a new confidence, a way to overcome our fears and emotions? Would you be willing to give it a try?

My name is Daniel Whitworth. I struggled with drug addiction because I didn't know how to process my emotions. This stemmed from my parents' own emotional difficulties, a reflection of our society's general lack of emotional education.

This lack of understanding led to suppressed pain, a need to 'soldier on' and fit in, which ultimately resulted in confusion and poor choices.

Singing because it brings joy not because of being rich and famous.

I have spent my entire life searching for the truth, from religion to science to art, and I believe the truth lies in linguistics.

This shows us that some people say 'tomato' and some say 'tomayto.' Does this mean the physical object changes because of its name?

We are made of matter, immaterial components, and energy; this is fact. Yet, we quibble over spirit and what is found under the microscope. This separation is due to a simple linguistic issue; this misunderstanding is what creates divides.

What if we could accept energy as our new understanding of spirit, seeing that everything is made of it, and in doing so, there would be nothing to fear?

Choreon Dance Experience

We call it creative energy, and how do we tap into that power? Well, what if I told you that the emotional response you were having was because we perceive things other than what they are, creating a separation?

This causes an emotional response, which is the opposite of intelligence.

The point is, if this doesn’t get supported, we are saying that people are to blame for the choices they made in a state of fear and confusion.

Something deep in my heart says that in order for people to be liberated, they must be honoured for having lived this experience without knowing of this emotional freedom technique that can liberate people from misunderstandings and stress-induced decisions.

Karyon Art Experience (Karyon means a part of the cell responsible for growth and reproduction and it symbolises the continuance of existence that we must karyon to exist.)

Can we not be forgiven and given the chance to make a difference?

Even if the system is failing me in this moment, I wonder how many others would love to be given the chance to open a business or start something but can't because they believe they have no chance."

Now, I've created an organisation dedicated to helping people achieve emotional freedom. We introduce the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) into creative experiences. Imagine tapping on specific meridian acupressure points on your face, calming your nervous system just enough to rewrite the stories playing in your mind, replacing them with liberating perspectives. What if our emotions aren't indicators of truth, but rather guides? If the opposite of emotion is intelligence, and EFT offers emotional freedom, why wouldn't you try it?

We provide these experiences at the Abington Community Centre for a donation, as we transition into a Community Interest Company (CIC). We need your support, as I have no other option to keep this alive. By participating, you can witness the benefits first-hand and begin to experience the joys of life, free from stress and anxiety.

Introduction to the benefits of tapping, opens the doorway to creativity.

This Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) is currently being offered within the NHS as a service for individuals who have experienced trauma and stress. If those individuals require assistance to overcome these challenges, and if many of us experience smaller amounts of stress and fears, perhaps we can alleviate some of the burden on the healthcare system by proactively addressing and releasing the emotions inherited through our generations.

I'm providing a way to learn about EFT that empowers you to practice it independently at home, utilizing resources like YouTube."

I am currently offering them at a Donation only offering to show how unconditional I am and how much I believe in it.

I have been singing on Abington Street in an attempt to help them see the light, I sing because it makes me feel good but I don’t intend on being the star without everyone else, too many artists take their own lives, so that's not for me thank you.

I've built this company through my own inner strength, but I now need support to expand our reach and transition to a Community Interest Company (CIC). Any assistance in making this service available to more people would be greatly appreciated.

Due to my past, I'm unable to secure traditional loans. However, I firmly believe that if I had known the Emotional Freedom Technique then, I wouldn't have made those decisions while in a state of stress and anxiety, I wonder truly how many others have made mistakes and have debts that were due to living in fear and stress.

If we're to evolve as a society, we must learn from our past. I've done that, but I'm being hindered by a conditional banking system. I must rely on individuals who can look beyond policy and connect with their own hearts to support what truly matters.

So as Adele wrote:

I never learned how to feel. But if a song about emotional connection can reach over 399 million people, doesn't that demonstrate that so many others are searching for the same thing? Now that I've found emotional freedom, I want to help them find it too.

So go easy on me. And help me please.

Adele's name means nobility.

"To get something you never had, you must do something you never did" this is a quote from a famous actor who was awarded his medal of freedom by the president. Help me to help others find their freedom.