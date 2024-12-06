Waste and recycling collection arrangements for the festive season in West Northants

With the festive season fast approaching, residents are being advised on the arrangements for waste and recycling collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) waste and recycling collection crews will be working throughout the festive season to make sure that residents can continue to recycle and dispose of their Christmas waste.

Downloadable bin calendars that detail the collection arrangements for the year ahead are now available on the Council’s website and residents can also download the West Northamptonshire Council app to check collections, what goes in which bin and set regular reminders.

The main things to remember are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bin collection photo by Shane Rounce on Unsplash

Daventry area collections due to take place on Wednesday 25 December will instead take place on Saturday 21 December , while collections due on Thursday 26 December will take place on Saturday 28 December .

, while collections due on Thursday 26 December will take place on . Collections due on Wednesday 1 January will take place on Saturday 4 January .

. Northampton area collections due on Wednesday 25 December will instead take place on Saturday 28 December .

. South Northamptonshire area collections due on Wednesday 25 December will take place on Monday 23 December and collections due on Thursday 26 December, will instead take place on Saturday 28 Decembe r.

and collections due on Thursday 26 December, will instead take place on r. Collections due on Wednesday 1 January will take place on Monday 30 December.

Garden waste collections will be suspended from Saturday 21 December to Saturday 4 January across the whole of West Northamptonshire.

Crews will collect real Christmas trees for composting between 6 and 17 January.

Residents in the Daventry and South Northants areas should put real Christmas trees out on the day that garden waste is due to be collected in their area.

In the Northampton area, real trees should be put out next to recycling bins, and those on sack collections can present trees beside their recycling boxes and black sacks on their collection day.

Please ensure any trees over 6ft tall are cut in half, so they will fit into the lorries safely and that all decorations are removed.

You do not need a garden waste subscription to put out your real Christmas tree for collection.

Additional recycling can be put out in clear plastic bags or boxes alongside recycling bins and boxes or can also be taken to the nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

Our recycling centres are open as usual throughout the festive period except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, when they will be closed. Centres will also close early on Christmas Eve, at 2pm.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “I would like to say a big thank you to our collection crews and waste and recycling centre staff who continuously provide an outstanding and essential service to residents throughout the year, in all weather conditions.

“During the festive season, households often have more recycling and waste, and I would encourage people to ensure that they are disposing of their waste properly, so that we can all do our bit to recycle. People can find out more on what goes in which bin and search for tips about how to have a more sustainable Christmas, for example by reducing their food waste, via our website or on the WNC app.”

Find out more information about waste and recycling collections this Christmas on the WNC website: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/christmas-waste-and-recycling