Warm welcome week is here to help residents stay connected

Residents across West Northamptonshire can find out more about local services which provide a warm space this week as West Northamptonshire Council recognises warm welcome week (www.warmwelcome.uk/warm-welcome-week).

The annual awareness week takes place from 20 January to 26 January. Warm Welcome Spaces are places where everyone, no matter where they come from or what they believe, can come together. By being together, we can help people feel less lonely and make everyone feel like they belong.

Warm Welcome Week celebrates the over 4,600 Warm Welcome Spaces all over the UK. These are safe and friendly places like community centres and libraries where everyone can come together to stay warm, make friends, and have fun.

There are 112 welcoming spaces across West Northamptonshire, which are delivered through collaborative working with parish and town councils and partners in the voluntary and community sector to create a network of Welcoming Spaces. West Northamptonshire Council has created a directory of all the places available to our residents across the public, private, health and voluntary sectors so that anyone who is cold knows where they can go to stay warm and enjoy a little company and some hot refreshments this winter.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC said: "Warm Welcome Week is a time to celebrate how friendly and caring our community is in West Northamptonshire. Since we started our Welcome Spaces in December 2022, over 178,000 people attending to access vital services. These spaces are not just for staying warm, they are for making friends, getting help, and making sure no one feels lonely during the cold months. I hope everyone joins in to help spread warmth and happiness in our communities. A further 6,557 referrals to vital services including Money & Debt, Housing & Homelessness, Welfare Rights, Immigrations Issues, Education, Employment & Support, Mental and Physical Health.”

WNC is asking local groups, clubs, and places to become Warm Welcome Spaces. By opening your doors, you can help people in your community stay warm during the coldest months. To find out more and join in, visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/cost-living-support/welcoming-spaces

We want to make sure no one feels alone this winter. We hope to bring friendship, connection, and support to everyone.