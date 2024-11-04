War correspondent who revealed war crimes in Bosnia publishes his first novel

Northants man Tony Birtley was wounded three times when he reported from the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica. Now he has written a book of fiction based on fact demonstrating the horror and suffering he witnessed.

'The Edge of Madness'. is Tony Birtley's first novel. As a war correspondent he has covered some of the biggest conflicts of the last four decades. The book, although fiction, centres on the war in Bosnia in the 1990's and in particular the besieged town of Srebrenica.

Birtley was the only journalist to reach the enclave and his video reports created enough International pressure for the UN to make it a safe haven. That lasted for two years until it was over run by Serbs forces who then killed 8,000 men and buried them in mass graves.

Birtley was wounded three times in Srebrenica, the last time seriously. He was awarded the presitigious Royal Television Society's journalist of the Year for his reporting.He desribes the book as an emotional journey where he revisted some of the horrors of what happened in Bosnia.

He made it fiction because although he witnessed much he felt it was important to give a comprehensive perspective from all sides for what happened and why, to shed light on the causes and effect of the war and how ordinary people suffered.He has lived in Long Buckby, Northampton and Kettering and was signed as a schoolboy by Northampton Town but he opted instead for a career in Journalism. He has lived in many countries and covered many conflicts. He is married with four children.

The book is released on Amazon as an ebook and a paperback.

The Kindle UK link is The Edge of Madness

