Wappenham Charity Beer & Music Festival

Just over two weeks have passed since another successful beer festival came to a close—and what a weekend it was! We were fortunate to enjoy perfect weather, fantastic live music, and an abundance of liquid refreshment.

While attendance may have been slightly down compared to previous years, the festival marked the high point of a year filled with successful “pub nights.” This year, we also benefited from additional income generated by the festival committee’s bar duties at the hugely popular “Let’s Shine” Queen tribute concert.

None of this would be possible without the tireless dedication of our incredible team of volunteers and organisers, who generously give their time and energy to make these not-for-profit community events a success. Their hard work is what truly brings these events to life—and their reward is the festival’s continued success.

After setting aside funds for stock and working capital, we’re delighted to announce the following donations to charities and local causes:

As always, each festival brings new experiences and opportunities to learn. We've taken note of feedback around food and beer offerings this year and will make improvements to ensure the event gets better with every edition.

Thank you once again to everyone who made this possible—we couldn’t do it without you!

