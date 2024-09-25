Wantage Park: Online pre-planning consultation is now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, businesses, and community groups are invited to take part in an online pre-planning consultation for the proposed Wantage Park crematorium and celebration facility.

The online engagement launched today, Wednesday, 25 September and will run through until Wednesday, 16 October. Visit our Wantage Park pages to review the plans and then head to our consultation portal to share your views before a planning application is submitted for the scheme in November.

The project plans are available for public viewing at Moulton Community Library from Wednesday, 25 September until Wednesday, 2 October.

Councillor Mike Hallam, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and HR at West Northamptonshire Council said:

“This consultation is the start of a conversation which will give you an opportunity to share your feedback at an early stage and help shape the future of this facility. The feedback gathered from this pre-planning consultation will play a key role in shaping the final plans and I urge everyone to get involved. "Your input is important as we aim to ensure this is a facility - that not only provides much-needed facilities but also provides community facilities and preserves green space. We are committed to listening, adapting, and working together to make this project a success for all of West Northamptonshire.”

Earlier this month the Council set out plans for a state-of-the-art and sustainable new facility on land at Wantage Farm, in the Round Spinney area of Northampton.

The facility will feature sustainable design elements, including energy-efficient electric cremators, heat recovery systems, and green roofs, all aimed at supporting local biodiversity and contributing to a greener Northampton.

The development of Wantage Park will also bring numerous benefits to the local community. The surrounding land will be transformed into recreational spaces, including walking paths and green areas, encouraging outdoor activities and community well-being.

Careful planning will ensure minimal visual, traffic, and noise impacts. Infrastructure improvements, such as a new independent access road, enhanced public footpaths, and boundary screening, will further support the local area.

In addition to providing essential services, the construction and operation of Wantage Park will create jobs and support local businesses. Wantage Park will offer a range of features designed to meet the diverse needs of our community, including level access across the site, accessible parking, adaptable lighting for neurodiverse individuals, and multi-functional spaces for community use. The proposed design will be inclusive, accommodating various faiths and providing spaces that respect the privacy and dignity of all users.

Find out more about Wantage Park on the West Northamptonshire Council website.