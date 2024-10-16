Walking group to take on seven park challenge to support Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular walking group is gearing up to raise funds for Children in Need by taking on the seven park challenge, a 13 mile walk through Northampton’s parks.

Taking place on Friday 15th November, the walking route will feature stops at key locations including Delapré Abbey, Waterside Cafe, Abington Park, Eastfield Park, Bradlaugh Fields, The Racecourse, Victoria Park, Beckets Park, and the University of Northampton.

Founded over 10 years ago, Northamptonshire Walks serves as a vital community support network, forming connections and friendships and helps to improve mental and physical health.

With more than 200 walks available on their website, the award-winning group organises monthly walks and delivers inspirational talks to motivate and engage the community.

Northamptonshire Walks

As mental health challenges, particularly anxiety and depression, continue to rise among young people, Children in Need is calling on everyone to help lighten the load by fundraising this year.

Dave Askew, Founder of Northamptonshire Walks, shared his enthusiasm in organising the challenge: “I’m really excited about this event and we’d love for as many people as possible to join. Participants can choose how much of the route they’d like to walk, whether it’s 30 minutes, 1 hour, half the distance, or the full 13 miles."

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive at Delapré Abbey added “We are delighted to support the seven park challenge and Northamptonshire Walks as they raise funds for such an important cause. Wellbeing is at the heart of what we do at Delapré Abbey, and walking in nature is a vital way to improve both physical and mental health."

"This challenge not only celebrates the beautiful green spaces of Northampton but also provides crucial support for Children in Need. A huge thank you to Dave and his team at Northamptonshire Walks, who bring so much positivity and enjoyment to people all across Northamptonshire"

Northamptonshire Walks group walks

The event is also supported by the University of Northampton as participants pass through their grounds and Engine Shed, a Grade-II listed former railway building that was restored by the University for the Waterside project.

Starting at 9am The High Sherrif of Northamptonshire, Amy Crawfurd, will be starting the event and participants are encouraged to make a donation on the day, with collection buckets available along the route.

To register your interest in participating, please email [email protected].