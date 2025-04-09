Vulcan Works responds to market demand

Vulcan Works workspace

Northampton’s innovative office hub Vulcan Works has responded to the current cost-of-living crisis by reducing prices for its adhoc work areas.

The purpose-built serviced workspace in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter provides characteristic offices to let, as well as dedicated business support for customers including grant and tender opportunities, networking and topical masterclasses.

It also offers a dedicated desk provision and coworking spaces for entrepreneurs who need more flexibility around their working hours.

The dedicated desk hire has been reduced to £200 per month to reflect the current market.

The package includes a dedicated, secure space to cowork in a collaborative, creative community with 24/7 access, business support, invitations to Vulcan Works networking events, discounted rates on meeting rooms and superfast WiFi.

The Coworking Unlimited package has also been discounted to £150. This includes access to the Vulcan Works community from 8.30am to 5pm, five days a week.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “We are extremely in tune with our customers and the needs of the business market. Through the vital work we do with entrepreneurs it has become evident that many are facing challenges and obstacles in the current market so we have made a decision to change our pricing structure for our coworking packages in order to reflect the current climate.

“We hope that the price reduction will help more businesses and entrepreneurs to access our vibrant community and demonstrate our commitment to the business landscape in Northamptonshire. We offer more than an office space to our customers, we offer likeminded peers, networking events, masterclasses and invaluable business support.”

To find out more about offices at Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit vulcanworks.co.uk.