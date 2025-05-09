Vue Northampton introduces brand new luxurious seating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film fans in Northampton can sample the much-anticipated upgrades at Vue in Sol Central, as the first four screens are now complete and fully made up of the luxury leather Lux and Ultra Lux seating.

While refurbishment works continue elsewhere in the venue, visitors can now get a preview of the Lux, Vue’s luxury recliner seat, in selected screens, and enjoy the added comfort while watching new releases such as A Minecraft Movie, Sinners and The Accountant 2, as well as special anniversary screenings of Pride & Prejudice and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Not only this, but these upgraded screens now also include brand-new Ultra Lux seats, with Vue Northampton being among of the first in the UK to have them. The best seat in the screen, the Ultra Lux seat is Vue’s biggest, most comfortable recliner seating yet, with extra space, more custom settings, a built-in wine cooler and optimum position in the auditorium.

The new screens will also include laser projection by Barco, which will deliver superior brightness, colours with stunning vibrancy, and more depth and detail than ever before. The screens will also have sound by Dolby.

Work at Vue Northampton is being undertaken in phases to allow the venue to remain open and for customers to continue having the best big screen experience. Further screens will open with Lux and Ultra Lux seating in the coming weeks, with the full refurbishment will be completed by summer, with all screens including the ultimate seat, screen and sound, as well as upgraded retail options, including self-serve Tango Ice Blast, Pepsi Mix It, draught beer, self-serve coffee and F’Real milkshakes.

Scott Norgate, General Manager of Vue Northampton, said: “Our exciting upgrades are continuing at pace and it’s great to have reached the landmark of being able to invite our customers to sample the Lux and Ultra Lux for the first time.

“As we continue to make upgrades to the site, we look forward to welcoming people to Sol Central to see, and more importantly feel the comfort of the new seating, ahead of the full venue being completed in the coming months.”

Tickets for the Lux screens at Vue Northampton are priced from just £8.99 when booked online. More information can be found at myvue.com.