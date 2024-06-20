Vue Northampton focuses on family fun this summer with a new cinematic experience for toddlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vue in Northampton has announced the latest set of family-friendly blockbusters set to hit the big screen this summer, as well as a number of new ways for families and kids of all ages to enjoy time together at the big screen.

Vue in Northampton has announced the latest set of family-friendly blockbusters set to hit the big screen this summer, as well as a number of new ways for families and kids of all ages to enjoy time together at the big screen.

For the youngest film fans enjoying some of their favourite their very first outings to the big screen, Vue has introduced Big Shorts screenings, bringing some favourite children’s characters from television shows and web series such as The Gruffalo's Child and Zog and the Flying Doctors to the big screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These short and sweet screenings offer a relaxed big screen environment with dimmed lights and reduced sound, tailor-made for younger film fans aged 1 to 4, allowing them to fall in love with the big screen in their very first trips.

Meanwhile, families looking for a value big screen experience can avail of the brand-new Mighty Mornings offering. This will see films such as Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Present shown across weekends and school holidays this summer from just £2.49 when tickets are purchased online.

It’s also set to be a summer of big screen, with blockbusters such as Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 leading the bill.

Almost nine years since its enormously emotional debut warmed hearts and mini minds across the world, on 14 June Inside Out 2 invites us back to the wonderful world of Riley’s mind and Emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust. Now, as Riley reaches her teenage years, our cast meets a whole new cast of unfamiliar emotions which set them off on another marvellous adventure across the teenager’s mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Joy and friends, this summer sees Gru and the Minion crew back with Despicable Me 4, which sees our former villain turned family man face off against new nemesis Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, meaning his family, Minions included, must go on the run to stay safe. Expect more Minion mayhem, criminal capers and plenty of laughs when Despicable Me 4arrives at Vue on 12 July.

As well as the latest family-friendly blockbusters, some true family classics will be back at home on the big screen as part of Vue’s Back On The Big Screen Family Treasures season, which includes Woody and Buzz’s sequel adventure Toy Story 2 and every live action outing of Marvel superhero Spider-Man, including the Tobey Maguire trilogy, Andrew Garfield The Amazing Spider-Man films and the more recent Tom Holland trilogy including Spider-Man: No Way Home laterthis summer.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue in Northampton, said: “Every film fan discovered their love for stories on the big screen with their very first visit. Because of this, we’re looking to make this experience as memorable as possible for our young audiences to really help create their love for films with their family with our Big Shorts and Mighty Mornings offerings.