Volunteering: A Lifeline for Our Community's Wellbeing
Volunteers provide more than just a ride—they offer emotional support and companionship, forming connections that reduce loneliness and build community. Volunteering fosters a sense of belonging and brings immense satisfaction to both the helpers and those they assist.
You don’t need to be a healthcare professional to make a difference. Flexible volunteering schedules make it easy to fit into your routine. With over 500 people relying on our car service, we’re always looking for new drivers. By helping others access medical care, volunteers contribute to a healthier, more compassionate community.
For over 20 years, South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB) has supported local volunteers, offering over 300 opportunities on our website. If you’re ready to make a real impact, please contact Rachel Page at SNVB at 01327 358264 or [email protected]. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community is left behind.
