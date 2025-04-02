Volunteer recognised for role in celebrating Northamptonshire’s canal heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire canal volunteer is celebrating after receiving recognition in the Heritage Heroes Awards, organised by the Heritage Alliance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn Dodington, who has volunteered with the national canal charity Canal & River Trust since 2014, has been selected as a runner up in the Lifetime Achievement category of the awards, which recognise the invaluable role that volunteers play in protecting and celebrating the UK’s heritage.

Kathryn, who has a long family history on the canals, has held a number of volunteer roles with the Trust based around the historic canalside village of Stoke Bruerne – home to the country’s first canal museum. Not only has she volunteered with historic boat, Sculptor which is moored outside the museum, but Kathryn has also helped to research and develop interpretation panels, delivered hundreds of historic walks and talks with groups, run ‘pop up museums’ and family activities on the towpath and played a leading role on public events such as ‘Village at War’, craft & heritage days, floating markets and illuminated boat parades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the award, Kathryn said: "Volunteering has been a very important part of my life and I’m very grateful to be recognised in this way. The inland waterways have always fired my imagination, especially the history of them, and I hope others will be inspired to help protect them for future generations.

Kathryn Dodington at Stoke Bruerne

“Two people who are in the forefront of my memories, and who did so much to teach me about the history of our inland waterways are the late David Blagrove and my very good friend, Lorna York. Their words always ring in my ears ‘you have to search down a number of rabbit holes to get the real and accurate story’. How right they were and are."

Linny Beaumont, regional director for Canal & River Trust in the East Midlands, said: "We’re delighted that Kathryn has received this recognition, which is so richly deserved for the incredible contribution she plays on the nation’s historic waterways.

“As a charity it’s our job to keep our historic canals alive and Kathryn certainly does that, helping to celebrate the canals’ colourful history and bring their stories to new audiences. It’s a privilege to work with Kathryn and we’d like to congratulate her for this recognition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in their 15th year, the Heritage Heroes Awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of volunteers in the UK heritage sector. The awards are run by the Heritage Alliance, thanks to the generous support of Ecclesiastical Insurance.

To find out more about the work of the Canal & River Trust, including how you can support through volunteering or making a donation, go to www.canalrivertrust.org.uk