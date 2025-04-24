Vital Support for the Vulnerable: Local charities empowered by new funding partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £29,000 has been awarded to 11 local charities from the Randal Foundation Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The Randal Charitable Foundation and Northamptonshire Community Foundation came together to provide vital funding to small charities and volunteer-led organisations. Grant awards from the Randal Foundation Fund, managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, have enabled a wide range of projects, all of which benefit Northamptonshire residents and align with the Randal Foundation’s strategy: providing healthcare for the vulnerable, tackling mental ill-health, alleviating poverty, prisoner rehabilitation and education for the most disadvantaged.

The charities and organisations receiving funding from this grant programme include Time 4 Support, Pink House Arts CIC, Northampton SEND Mummas, Saints Community Trust (Brackley), Lumina Arts Alliance CIC, SENDsational Families CIC, North Northants Sports and Welfare Club, Project 16:15, Rockin’ Roadrunner, Higham Ferrers Gateway Club, and Corby Community Arts.

More information about the funded work that will be carried out by these groups is featured below.

SENDsational CIC recieved a grant award from the Randal Foundation Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation

The Randal Charitable Foundation are passionate about saving lives, working in partnership with grant-making organisations to bring support and essential funding to create opportunities and foster hope for those in greatest need.

Since its inception 24 years ago, Northamptonshire Community Foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants to thousands of grassroots charities and community organisations across the county. The foundation’s Chief Executive, Rachel McGrath, said: “We have been championing place-based philanthropy since 2001 and we are incredibly proud of the life-changing, and often lifesaving, impact made by the projects and charities we fund.

“It is through partnerships like this one with the Randal Charitable Foundation that we are able to continue tackling our county’s most urgent needs through small grassroots community groups. We are so thankful to the foundation for their support.”

11 Northamptonshire-based groups have been awarded funding from the Randal Foundation Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation:

Time 4 Support will provide art therapy and wellbeing sessions for parent carers of disabled children in Northamptonshire

Pink House Arts CIC will run monthly craft sessions at Irthlingborough Library for people struggling with their mental and physical health

Northampton SEND Mummas will run several seasonal events to support mums and female carers of children with special educational needs

Saints Community Trust will use their funding to increase their capacity to support more vulnerable residents in Brackley

Lumina Arts Alliance CIC will sustain their Creative Pathways initiative, which offers free and low-cost creative workshops in Northampton

SENDsational Families CIC will host 33 wellbeing workshops for caregivers experiencing stress, isolation and burnout due to their responsibilities

North Northants Sports and Welfare Club will run a 12-week Women’s Safety Course at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby

Project 16:15 will make their Community Outreach Café in Rushden more accessible by carrying out works including corridor widening and installing ramps and handrails

Rockin’ Roadrunner will host their annual free disability festival, which aims to increase community inclusion and wellbeing

Higham Ferrers Gateway Club will offer their beneficiaries, all of whom are adults with learning disabilities, themed social events and activities

Corby Community Arts will run 5 free wellbeing sessions during the summer holidays, focusing on healthy cooking and creativity