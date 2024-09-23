Visitors encouraged to share experience following festival of history and heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Heritage Open Days festival in West Northamptonshire has been hailed as a success with thousands of residents and visitors enjoying free access to some of the county’s most iconic historic and cultural sites.

The festival, which ran from 6 to 15 September, showcased the rich heritage of the area through a variety of open buildings, guided tours, talks, and family-friendly activities. From stately homes and museums to hidden gems and historic churches, there was something for everyone to discover.

Highlights of this year’s festival included the debut of Silverstone Museum, Northampton Transport Heritage buses, fun town centre quiz trails in Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, and Brackley, and captivating performances and exhibitions across West Northamptonshire. The event was made even more special by the enthusiasm and support of local volunteers, businesses, and community groups, who helped bring the heritage of West Northants to life.

As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the Heritage Open Days festival experience, West Northamptonshire Council is inviting residents and visitors to share their thoughts by participating in a Visitor Experience Survey. All feedback will help to improve future events and ensure that the Heritage Open Days festival continues to be a highlight of the year.

two busses side by side

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure said West Northamptonshire Council, said: "It was fantastic to see so many people taking part in this year’s Heritage Open Days festival, which truly celebrated the history and culture of our wonderful area. The event provides an opportunity for people of all ages to explore our local heritage and historic landmarks while enjoying the free events on offer.

“We want to thank everyone who took part – from the venues and our dedicated volunteers to the residents and visitors who came to explore and celebrate the unique heritage of West Northamptonshire We welcome everyone to share their feedback so that we can continue to deliver this popular event and make next year’s festival even better!”

The survey is open to everyone who attended Heritage Open Days and can be accessed via the WNC consultation hub before Monday 21 October.