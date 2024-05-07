VIP visit on open day at Juniper House care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From delightful live music performance by lovely Bill James, engaging arts & crafts demonstrations to tours of the beautiful facilities and delicious refreshments, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Our open day was graced by the presence of the Brackley Town Mayor, who graciously spent time with our residents and staff. She joined in the merriment, enjoying the performance by local entertainer and even participated in the canvas art session. It was a resounding success, showcasing the exceptional care and vibrant atmosphere that Juniper House Care Home offers.

