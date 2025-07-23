Vintage Ruby charms local care home residents with singalong classics

The afternoon was a delightful affair as Vintage Ruby showcased her enchanting vintage style and brought a repertoire of beloved singalong classics to life. Sarah James, the Activities Coordinator, expressed her joy: “It was heart-warming to witness everyone relishing the sunshine together, enjoying ice creams and ice lollies. The atmosphere was electric, filled with happy foot-tapping, clapping, and singing – some residents even joined our staff for a dance! Why not, indeed! We are immensely grateful to Vintage Ruby for providing such a memorable and joyous afternoon.”

Residents shared their enthusiastic feedback, with comments like, "I've had the loveliest afternoon; I didn't want it to end," and "She was absolutely wonderful; I loved all the songs!" General Manager Mo Masedi added, “Live musical entertainment is a cornerstone of our life enrichment program. By involving residents in choosing genres and gathering feedback after each performance, we continually enhance our activities calendar. We were thrilled to have Ruby perform in our home and eagerly await her next visit.”

Vintage Ruby’s performance not only uplifted spirits but also fostered a sense of community and joy among the residents, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

1 . Contributed Sarah, Activities Coordinator dances with the residents at Brampton View Care Home Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Ruby with Resident Pauline at Brampton View Care Home Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Resident May watched the performance for her room in the home Photo: Submitted Photo Sales