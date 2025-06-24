Views sought on solutions to improve road safety on a busy road in Brackley

WNC HQ

Residents are being encouraged to share their views on solutions being proposed to reduce congestion and improve road safety on Manor Road in Brackley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Road which has limited space, narrow footways and a high demand for parking, is a busy route within Brackley, running adjacent to the High Street. It often sees an increased level of traffic, particularly during peak times such as school drop-offs and pick-ups.

People are invited to find out more at a drop-in event on Tuesday, 1 July between 3pm and 6pm at Brackley Women’s Institute and Girl Guide Hall, at 22 Manor Road. All the information that will be shared at this event is also available as part of a consultation where people can provide feedback online until Sunday 13, July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has explored several solutions to make Manor Road safer and more user-friendly for everyone. A series of workshops have been held with key stakeholders, including local schools, local councillors and Brackley Town Council, to review the challenges and help shape the measures being proposed.

Cllr Richard Butler, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We want to hear from the community on proposals for practical, long-term solutions that make Manor Road in Brackley both safer and more accessible for everyone – residents, school children, motorists and visitors alike.”

All feedback received will help shape the final proposals, with the preferred options being taken forward and its suitability assessed in more detail. Further engagement and consultation on the preferred measures will be carried out ahead of putting anything in place.