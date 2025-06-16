Views sought on proposed highway improvements in Boughton and Moulton

User (UGC) Submitted

Residents are being encouraged to share their views on solutions to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety in the Boughton and Moulton area, ahead of the much-anticipated North-West Relief Road opening.

An engagement event is being held tomorrow (Tuesday, 17 June) at Boughton Village Hall from 1pm-7pm, where people are invited to drop-in and find out more on the proposals and give their views.

An online survey will also launch tomorrow for those unable to attend. The survey closes on Tuesday, 8 July and can be accessed on our consultation hub once live.

The Northampton North-West Relief Road (NNWRR), which is currently under construction, will provide a vital link between the A428 Harlestone Road and the A5199 Welford Road, improving traffic flow and providing access to major road networks.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is keen to ensure that any impact from the NWRR on local roads is minimised, as well as noise and air pollution. To address any concerns, particularly at peak times, we have carefully explored options to avoid any negative effects on the communities of Boughton and Moulton.

A range of measures have been looked at and evaluated, such as traffic calming and road closures, to find the best solution for reducing traffic in these areas. A 20mph speed on all roads in Moulton and a mini roundabout at the Overstone Road and Sandy Hill Lane junction will also be introduced.

Cllr Richard Butler, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “The NNWRR is a key piece of road infrastructure for the North West of Northampton, however we understand there may be concerns about the impact to local road networks. We want to reassure residents that we have explored several options to help reduce any congestion and improve road safety within our local communities of Boughton and Moulton. We’re now keen for people to give their views on the options proposed either at our drop-in event or via the online survey which launches on Tuesday, 17 June.”

The feedback provided will help WNC decide what measures are suitable and how they should be carried out.