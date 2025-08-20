Views sought on a plan to improve walking, wheeling and cycling routes in Northampton

Residents, businesses, and stakeholders are being encouraged to share their views on the draft Northampton Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) - a long-term strategy to improve walking, wheeling, cycling, and scooting across the town.

This plan outlines how West Northamptonshire Council aims to make active travel safer and more accessible over the next decade and beyond. It builds on the LCWIPs already developed for Brackley, Daventry, and Towcester and marks the next step in creating a connected, inclusive, and sustainable transport network across the area.

The draft LCWIP identifies key routes and areas for improvement, supported by technical assessments and design recommendations. It’s an early-stage framework to help guide future investment and development.

Cllr Richard Butler, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We want to make it easier, safer, and more enjoyable for people to walk, wheel and cycle around Northampton. This plan builds on those already in place in other areas and aims to help shape a healthier, more connected town. We’re keen to hear from residents, businesses, community groups and stakeholders to help us get it right.”

People can have their say by 5 October, via the Council’s Consultation Hub: westnorthants.citizenspace.com/planning/northampton-cycling-walking-plan/

Following the consultation, all feedback will be reviewed and used to finalise the plan. Further engagement and feasibility work will follow.