Ventriloquist extraordinaire dazzles at Kettering care home

The spellbinding performance saw David's cast of characters spring to life, including a charismatic life-sized furry dog that had residents and guests alike in stitches. The audience was treated to a musical journey through time as his puppet companions sang out classics from ABBA, Elvis, and Roy Orbison!

The magic reached new heights when young visitors joined in the fun, with Melvyn's grandchildren stepping up to assist in a mesmerising trick that left everyone guessing. David's razor-sharp wit and seamless blend of comedy, music, and sleight-of-hand kept the audience captivated from start to finish.

"It was pure theatre," says General Manager Joanna Mosses. "David's ability to give each puppet its own distinct personality was truly remarkable – he didn't just perform ventriloquism, he created magic right before our eyes!"

The afternoon proved to be a perfect example of the engaging activities regularly hosted at Claremont Parkway, where creating memorable moments is part of daily life. This intergenerational event brought together residents, families, and staff in a shared experience of wonder and joy.

