VCL Productions Summer Youth Project underway

VCL’s Summer Youth Project is an awesome chance for young performers to step into the spotlight and explore their artistic talents with a specially adapted version of the iconic Queen musical.

Designed for a younger cast, this lively production is a great platform for budding actors, singers, and dancers to express themselves and connect with the legendary music and story.

Over an intensive 10-day rehearsal period, the VCL company will be guided by a professional creative team ready for their exciting performances in a professional theatre setting.

This year's summer project coordinator is super excited, mentioning that the young performers blew them away right from the start and they can't wait for local audiences to see what these talented performers have achieved in such a short time.

Performances Saturday 16th August 2pm & 6pm - The Old Savoy Home of the Deco Theatre - Northampton.

Book your tickets via the link below: www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/we-will-rock-you-youngpart/

We Will Rock You - Young@Part is presented through special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW). www.theatricalrights.co.uk

1 . Contributed VCL Productions Summer Youth Project Rehearsals Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed VCL Productions Summer Youth Project Rehearsals Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed VCL Productions Summer Youth Project Rehearsals Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed VCL Productions Summer Youth Project Rehearsals Photo: Submitted Photo Sales