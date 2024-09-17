Variety and wellness event reminds us that Suicide Prevention is everyone’s responsibility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local Charity CLICK Arts Foundation hosted a variety show and wellbeing event on Thursday September 12th to raise awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day. Entitled “Change The Narrative” – the 2024 theme for World Suicide Prevention Day – performers and speakers came together in a moving, emotional and powerful evening of sharing, supporting and smiling together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder of CLICK Arts Foundation and producer of the show, Dr Audrey Tang who also performed with her Burlesque Squad under her Burlesque name “Precocious Lotus”, said “We were blown away by the response to the event. It is an incredibly difficult topic to address, and one which we needed to get right – and I couldn’t be more grateful to the wonderful blend of speakers and performers. The event, sponsored by Pearson Business Book Club, and with some amazing raffle prizes donated by local businesses has meant we could donate £100 to The Pierce Perspective, a mental health and nature charity; £100 to The Samaritans; and £100 has gone into our grant funding pot to help other groups spread the inclusive and supportive benefits of the arts.”

The evening was a harmonious combination of keynotes from BBC Leicester Alumni and founder of The Pierce Perspective, Andy Pierce; The Northamptonshire NHFT Suicide Prevention Team – Andy Willis & Lisa Pearson; Mike Grant – the therapeutic barman; and a moving lived experience from Arun Shergill of Raur Gymwear. The soulful Velvet Engine, and mistress of folk Amii Dawes performed musical sets; the 11th Bard of Northamptonshire and Performance Poet Kezzabelle Ambler presented her poetry, and the evening was hosted by London Drag Queen and MC Dark Sugar. The CLICK Arts Foundation Burlesque Squad performed two uplifting numbers and got the audience on their feet to join together in a dance finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lissy Malt, The Manager of The Place, where the event was hosted said "It was just such a powerful evening - so uplifting with the dancing and music, and so moving with the talks"; An anonymous donation of an incredibly generous £50 said the event was "…an inspiring combination of heartfelt stories, helpful advice and uplifting entertainment." And another key comment from an audience member was "I'm so glad this event embraced all communities and cultures...it is not talked about enough in some."

11th Bard of Northampton, performance poet Kezzabelle Ambler

Trustee Abigail Barclay (also CLICK’s Stage Manager – or in Burlesque the “Stage Kitten”) said “This year CLICK Arts Foundation has worked hard to use the arts to raise awareness of a number of important causes, our Sex and Wellbeing events were included in the United Nation’s State of the World Population 2024 report; our Charity Single was a collaboration with Bedfordshire VERU in support of their #justdropit campaign; we are long term supporters of The Lewis Foundation – a Cancer Charity who in turn boost our events such as our burlesque-a-thon – which also highlighted the importance of dance as a means to appreciate the body for what it does not what it looks like; and of course this event on such an essential, but emotive issue was something we are so proud to have been able to address – especially with such amazing speakers and performers.”

Trustee Patsy Wright added “We know that the arts can bring so much to a community – as well as raising awareness they provide a safe space to have much needed conversations and gain support – as well as skills…and we are delighted to showcase what we look for in the projects we fund.”

For more about CLICK Arts Foundation: www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk

To contact the Suicide Prevention Team to speak at your event: www.nhft.nhs.uk/suicide-prevention/