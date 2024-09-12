UON Popular Music students take centre stage at Northampton Music Festival

Students from the University of Northampton amplified their career prospects and took centre stage last Sunday (8 September) as thousands of music fans flocked to Northampton for the return of the town’s annual music festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from the University of Northampton amplified their career prospects and took centre stage last Sunday (8 September) as thousands of music fans flocked to Northampton for the return of the town’s annual music festival.

A trio of final year Popular Music undergraduates – Odell Eady, Bethany Hearn and Sienna Puzzoto – joined students from Northampton College to showcase our next generation of musical talent to thousands of attendees at Northampton Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operatic and cinematic singer Odell Eady was first on the bill, soon followed by alternative Indie singer and songwriter Bethany Hearn with her band ‘colourmebethany’, and wrapped-up by powerful alternative metal band Debris, led by singer Sienna Puzzoto.

Group photo of staff and students from the University of Northampton's Popular Music course.

The Student Stage offered members of the public and talent scouts the opportunity to unearth Northampton’s next big music sensation.

After the event lights dimmed and microphones were packed away, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader of the Popular Music course, Stace Constantinou reflected on the event’s success: “Northampton has a rich live music scene, which is making a passionate revival against the significant impact of Covid-19.”

“Our students are a huge part of supporting and developing the cultural capital of the town, through regularly performing at established local venues including The Lamplighter, The Black Prince, The Charles Bradlaugh and Picturedrome, amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a fantastic atmosphere at Northampton Music Festival, with thousands of music fans in attendance – which made the perfect environment for our students to flex their musical muscles and prep performances worthy of a UK summertime festival.”

“The University’s Popular Music course is designed to invest students with a variety of skills, knowledge and experience to ensure they have the know-how to navigate an ever evolving 21st Century music industry, and their performances at the weekend demonstrated they are more than ready to take on the challenge.”

Bethany Hearn, Singer and Songwriter of colourmebethany – a band comprised of UON current students and alumni – said: “I found the whole experience really fun. It was great to be part of a community event all about celebrating local music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Music is a true passion of mine – I’ve been writing music since I was 12 years old, so it’s a huge part of my life. It’s what I live for, truly.

“Looking ahead to the future, I’m hoping to get my music released on streaming platforms soon, and am looking forward to getting involved with more local gigs around the town while I take on the final year of my degree.”

Sienna, who has ambitions of performing at Download Festival someday, added: “It’s been awesome to perform as part of Northampton Music Festival – there’s some great bands performing and a great vibe around town.

“Performing my music on stage has always been end game for me. I’m looking forward to progressing with the band, touring with our music, and who knows – Northampton Music Festival today, Download Festival next!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odell, who opened the Student Stage at Performing Room, stepped off stage and reflected on the “buzz” she felt while performing: “The highlight of everything I do is singing on stage – it’s so much fun.

“Living in the Northamptonshire area, it’s wonderful to get involved with this community event and see everyone come together to enjoy music.

“Music has been a huge part of my life since I was eight years old. I’ve been classically trained, worked professionally and currently teach music, and look forward to continuing my music career – as well as hopefully becoming a Music Teacher in the coming years.”