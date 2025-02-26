Unsung heroes across the county to be celebrated as Rose of Northamptonshire Awards open for nominations

Nominations for the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards 2025 are now open.

In partnership with the North and West Northamptonshire Councils, and with support from the Lord-Lieutenant's office, Northamptonshire Community Foundation has re-launched the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards to honour dedicated volunteers across the county.

The awards recognise Northamptonshire’s community heroes, those who go above and beyond for their neighbours. Local residents can submit their nomination before the deadline on Tuesday 22nd April 2025, by completing a short form on the Northamptonshire Community Foundation website: www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/rose-of-northamptonshire-awards

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the North and West Northamptonshire councils again this year to run the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards.

Rose of Northamptonshire award presentations took place during the summer in 2024

“Since we re-launched the awards in 2023, we’ve been able to celebrate more than 100 local volunteers. This year, we’d love to see even more nominations for the unsung heroes that we know exist across the county, who deserve recognition for their dedication to their local communities, and for the work they do to improve the lives of their fellow residents.

“Please do nominate the community heroes you know and help us to show our gratitude for the extraordinary support they provide to our county.”

If you know an individual or organisation in Northamptonshire who deserves recognition for their good work and support of their local community, nominate them for a Rose of Northamptonshire Award before Tuesday 22nd April 2025.