University puts Silverstone on track for 2035

A strategy to establish the Silverstone region as a world leader in high-performance innovation—was officially launched last week at the Silverstone Technology Cluster’s (STC) Innovation and Growth Conference.

At the heart of the project is the University of Northampton (UON), whose leadership and expertise helped unite public, private, academic and community sectors in shaping the vision of the future for the region.

During the launch event at the STC headquarters in Milton Keynes, Cavendish Elithorn, Director of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, outlined the government’s ambition for the Ox-Cam region, and the important role that Silverstone can play as part of it.

Project directed by UON’s Adrian Pryce DL, Associate Professor of Strategy & International Business, the Silverstone Vision 2035 document was developed through an inclusive and collaborative process which brought together nearly 50 organisations from across Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and beyond.

Becky Bradshaw, UON’s Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer.

Adrian said the initiative represents a powerful example of how universities can act as catalysts for regional transformation.

He added: “The University’s core goals are to have a positive impact on the economic and social fabric of the communities it serves. And as an institution we connect sectors, convene expertise, and help drive sustainable economic and social change.

“This project is a prime example of how the University can turn ideas into action by bringing together leaders from business, government and the community to co-create a shared vision for the future.”

Supported by Buckinghamshire Council, West Northamptonshire Council, Silverstone Park, and Silverstone Circuit, the project was facilitated by the University in collaboration with Whitecap Consulting, Tomorrow’s Tourism, HN Communications and Challenger Communications.

Cavendish Elithorn, Director of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and UON's Adrian Pryce DL, Associate Professor of Strategy & International Business speaking at the STC Growth Conference.

Contributions also came from leading institutions such as, the British Business Bank, Aston Martin, Motorsport UK, and the Digital Manufacturing Centre.

Silverstone Vision 2035 aims to establish the region as ‘the world’s premier destination for high-performance innovation,’ building on its unique motorsport heritage to fuel new growth in engineering, technology, leisure and sustainability. The document outlines how the Silverstone area—positioned between Oxford and Cambridge—can exploit its rapid development capabilities to create a dynamic innovation supercluster.

“The University’s contribution to the Silverstone Vision 2035 shows how higher education institutions can lead from the front—not just as educators, but as strategic partners in economic development,” added Adrian, “We are proud to help shape a future that benefits our students, our region, and the wider UK innovation economy.”

To read the full Silverstone Vision 2035 document, visit: www.silverstone2035.com.

Also speaking at the STC event was Becky Bradshaw, UON’s Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer who presented the University’s Northamptonshire Innovation Ecosystem Report (NIER).

The report was commissioned by the University to better understand the innovation characteristics of the area and the role UON must play in driving innovation within the area’s industrial base. It highlights Silverstone as a major innovation asset for the county, and encourages more cluster-based collaboration as is being seen in the Silverstone 2035 Vision initiative.

In conjunction with NIER the University launched is Fuelling Innovation Campaign which will feature a programme of events, workshops, conferences, and networking sessions to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and build a stronger future for businesses across the region.

To find out more, including links to the NIER, visit the University’s Fuelling Innovation homepage.