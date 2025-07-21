UNISON Branches in Northamptonshire have funded Critical Bleed training for members in various roles in the community.

This training is a two-hour course that aims to equip people to deal with a critical bleed, often associated with stab wounds, giving the best chance for survival until professional medical help arrives.

At the training, UNISON Branch Secretary Paul Meadows presented a Critical Bleed kit to The Doddridge Centre that serves the whole community in the heart of St James.

Centre Director Rachel Bott received Bleed kit From UNISON

Rachel Bott said,

“As Centre Director at the Doddridge Centre, I am immensely proud of the opportunity to partner with UNISON to tackle the pressing issue of knife crime. This joint initiative not only underscores our commitment to community safety but also empowers individuals by providing vital training and life-saving tools, such as the critical bleed kit. Through our combined efforts, we are taking a proactive stand to raise awareness, educate our community, and foster a safer, more engaged environment for all."

The Bleed Kit will be stored in the nearest defibrillator box and registered with East Midlands Ambulance Service, enabling anyone who calls 999 to get access to this life-saving equipment.

Paul Meadows Northants UNISON said

“UNISON is proud to support our communities not just through workplace representation, but by taking proactive steps to improve public safety. The donation of this Critical Bleed Kit to The Doddridge Centre is part of a wider initiative to equip people with the skills and tools they need to save lives. We know that in the event of a critical bleed, every second counts. By funding this training and providing essential equipment, we’re empowering individuals to act confidently in emergencies. We’re especially pleased to work with a valued community hub like The Doddridge Centre, and we look forward to continuing this vital work across Northamptonshire.”

UNISON aims to put on more courses in the future (free to Members) as part of an annual programme of courses they provide locally and in the East Midlands Region