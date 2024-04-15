Unique room concerts for care home residents with amazing sound of violin

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, not only can it transport us to a different place, it provides a feeling of warmth. The residents were thrilled to have experienced the sound of the violin, played exceptionally by Jon Spinner. Jon went from room to room, delivering a unique experience for each resident, the delight on the faces of the residents was just clear to see. Residents were lost in the moment, listening intently to each note, transported for a moment in to complete happiness.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely of Jon to come to the home and perform his violin concert to our residents within their own rooms. Jon has been to us and played for all our residents in the main lounge, but to go the extra mile and adapt his performance for individual rooms was just amazing. All of us here at the home would like to thank him for this, it has allowed for full inclusion and has given joy to our residents.”