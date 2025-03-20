Ultra marathon man Jamie Laing's pub pit stop on Comic Relief charity challenge

Charity challenge celebrity Jamie Laing made a pub pit stop at The Red Lion in Cranford, Northamptonshire during his bid to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for Comic Relief.

The team at the Greedy Gordons award-winning pub put on complimentary refreshments for Jamie and his crew as the Made in Chelsea star and BBC Radio 1 presenter took a well-earned short break during his ultra marathon fundraising challenge.

The popular presenter was warmly welcomed at The Red Lion by Greedy Gordons Director Richard Gordon and his team as day two of ultra marathon man Jamie's run route took him through Northamptonshire.

Jamie’s running from London to Salford - a total of 150 miles - for Red Nose Day with crowds of fans and well-wishers lining his route to spur him on.

Jamie Laing running at The Red Lion

Richard Gordon said: "We were absolutely delighted to welcome Jamie to The Red Lion for a well-deserved break during his epic charity challenge.

"It was great for everyone to meet him and wish him good luck on the next leg of him momentous marathon charity challenge. The vibe in the room was electric even though at that stage he still had a way to go. We supplied the pit stop on the house to help the fund raising, we have also made a Greedy Gordons donation of £250 to the Red Nose charity link

“It was an honour to have been able to support this epic Ultra Marathon challenge and also to be involved with the Red Nose event. Jamie Laing deserves all the support anyone can spare, both monetary and morale, supporting him on any legs of his journey in the next few days, so get out there and support him, he truly is a kind-hearted thankful brave man!”

The Red Lion team were thrilled to host Jamie’s pit stop on his running route and provided refreshments including tea, coffee, drinks, biscuits and cakes to help fuel Jamie and his team on the fantastic fitness feat for Comic Relief.

Jamie Laing at The Red Lion with Greedy Gordons Director Richard Gordon

Radio 1's Jamie is helping to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for Comic Relief by attempting to run five ultra marathons in five consecutive days. His visit to The Red Lion was on day two of his five-day momentous multiple marathon challenge, which part way through the challenge had already seen him raise more than £500,000 for Comic Relief.

To find out more about the Comic Relief Challenge and to donate visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday/challenges/jamie/