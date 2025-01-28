‘Ultimate test for American democracy’ - University experts react to the second Trump presidency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In the latest podcast from the University of Northampton (UON) experts give an in-depth analysis of the challenges and implications of Donald Trump’s second term as US President.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring David Waller, UON’s Senior Lecturer in American Politics, and Marco Gundermann, Head of Economics, International Relations & Development, together they delve deeper into what Trump stands for and how that will impact, America, Europe and the rest of the world.

David describes Trump’s presidency as a pivotal moment in modern politics and said: “This is the ultimate test for American democracy. The strain on the Constitution and the shift toward authoritarian governance under Trump could reshape the nation’s future in ways we’ve never seen before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco examines the global economic ripple effects, highlighting the risks of rising tariffs, inflation, and a transactional approach to international relations. He warns that Trump’s actions could usher in a new era of uncertainty, impacting markets and governance worldwide.

The American Constitution could be about to face its toughest text in decades.

The podcast also delves into Trump’s departure from traditional norms, his populist rhetoric, and the domestic and international consequences of his policies.

Stream the full episode now on University of Northampton Podcasts - https://bit.ly/40AksvH.