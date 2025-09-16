Two new centres expand adult learning opportunities in Northamptonshire

WNC HQ

Northamptonshire Adult Learning Service (NALS) has opened two brand-new learning centres in Northampton and Towcester, expanding opportunities for adults across the county to learn, upskill and thrive.

Funded through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) - delivered locally by West Northamptonshire Council, this investment will enable NALS to expand its reach and provide an even wider choice of courses for residents.

The modern, town centre-based hubs feature purpose-designed classrooms and resources, providing welcoming and accessible spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds to continue their learning journey.

While NALS will continue to use community venues across the county, the new centres will make it possible to run a wider range of courses, at more times of the day, giving adults greater flexibility to fit learning around busy lives.

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “These new centres mark an exciting step forward for adult education in West Northamptonshire and the wider county. They will provide residents with high-quality, accessible spaces to learn new skills, build confidence, and take positive steps in their personal and professional lives. Adult learning has the power to open doors and create opportunities, and I’m proud that we’re investing in resources that will support people right across our communities.”

NALS is already welcoming learners into the new centres, with immediate availability on a wide variety of courses. From brushing up on core skills like English and Maths, to learning English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), gaining Digital Skills, exploring Health & Wellbeing, or boosting Professional Development, there is something for everyone.

Many courses are offered free of charge to residents, making learning more accessible than ever. Alongside new knowledge and skills, learners often find their studies bring wider benefits - from growing confidence and meeting new people, to unlocking new career opportunities.

To explore the full range of courses and find out more about NALS, visit the Northamptonshire Adult Learning Service website or call 0300 303 1058.