Two big Northampton brands partner up to raise money for Children in Need

Two of the most recognisable names in Northampton have joined together to raise money for one the UKs favourite charity’s Children in Need.

Trilogy Active backed BBC Radio Northampton in order that local journalists could take part in BBC radio stations across the UK, to complete their biggest challenge yet.

Swim teams at BBC radio stations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have completed 24 miles each, adding up to that one thousand mile total which is an amazing 64,000 lengths of a 25 metre pool.

The swim in Northampton took place at The Mounts Swimming Baths in Northampton Town centre and which is operated by Trilogy Active.

BBC Radio Northampton broadcasting from The Mounts Swimming Baths.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and the Hickory Dickory Active Play Centres in the Midlands.

The team from BBC Radio Northampton were joined by four time Paralympian gold medal winning swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton.

Maisie, who is from Wollaston in the county, won two gold medals and bronze for Paralympics GB at Paris 2024. She swam more than 50 lengths at The Mounts as part of the challenge.

“We were honoured to offer our services to BBC Radio Northampton so they could complete this wonderful challenge.” said John Fletcher, the Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “BBC Children in Need is a wonderful cause and every year raises millions of pounds for children and families. It is important that we all do anything we can to support it.”

“Our team at The Mounts were delighted to open our doors to the BBC Radio Northampton team and support their wonderful swimming efforts.” he said.

“It not only meant they could complete their part of a national change but that they could also highlight the growing popularity of swimming and its impact on both a person's physical and emotional well-being.”

The BBC Radio Northampton team were joined by a number of community champions on the final day of swimming including the Member of Parliament for Northampton South Mike Reader.

"I had the chance to pop along and cheer on the BBC Northampton team and share my passion for swimming."

"For the team to collectively swim 24 miles was a phenominal achievement."

"Unfortunately BBC Budgets meant they couldn't get insurance for a Member of Parliament to join them in the water and help out. Maybe next time!" he said.

BBC Children in Need believes that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be.

For this to happen, the Charity wants every child to have someone they can turn to for help or support to overcome challenges they face.

Across Northamptonshire, BBC Children in Need supports Northamptonshire Carers, Northampton Town FC Community Trust, Home Start in Wellingborough and District, Springs Family Centre and the United African Association.

Trilogy Active operate four swimming pools across Northampton as Danes Camp, Lings Forum, Cripps Recreation Centre at Northampton General Hospital and the Mounts Baths which are open to their members and the public.

They also operate facilities in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, Duston Parish Council, Northampton General Hospital, the University of Northampton, Belper Town Council and Amber Valley Borough Council to provide active lifestyles across the Midlands.