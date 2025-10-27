Turn your big idea into a business at Northamptonshire’s Start-Up Day 2025

Have a business idea but don’t know where to start? The Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) Northamptonshire is excited to bring back its annual Start-Up Day, taking place on Monday 17 November 2025 at Northamptonshire Central Library.

Held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, this inspiring event is packed with opportunities to learn, network, and hear from successful local entrepreneurs. Whether you’re ready to launch or still developing your business idea, #BIPCStartUpDay 2025 offers the knowledge, resources, and community support to help you build your business in Northamptonshire.

Start-Up Day is led by the BIPC at the British Library, with BIPCs across the UK delivering events on the same day, creating a nationwide celebration of entrepreneurship. Join us anytime between 9.30am and 2.30pm to connect with like-minded people and discover the wealth of support available to entrepreneurs across the county.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a programme of inspirational talks, practical workshops, and success stories from local business owners who have turned their ideas into thriving enterprises. Highlights include:

From start-up to success with Stuart Thomas of Medi8 Therapy: Stuart shares his personal journey and insights into building a successful business.

Start-up stars panel: Hear from BIPC Northamptonshire’s Build Your Business grant winners Julia Williams (Antler and Rose), Jo Whight (Red Lotus Consultancy), and Clare Wood (Little Bear), as they discuss their start-up journeys. Moderated by Ruth Roan from the South Midlands Growth Hub.

Introduction to GrantFinder with Matt Godfrey of Idox: Learn how to use this powerful tool to identify funding opportunities for your business.

Brand evolution for start-ups with Marie-Louise O’Neill of Lovely Evolution: Gain practical tips for developing your brand identity and knowing when to evolve.

Mini workshop: From Stressed to Steady with Susan Liverman of The Kindful: Discover simple, effective techniques for managing emotions and staying balanced as a business owner.

These sessions offer practical, real-world advice from entrepreneurs who’ve been there, providing the tools and inspiration to help you succeed.

Alongside the talks, a business support marketplace will showcase local organisations offering free advice, resources, and guidance for new and growing businesses. Confirmed participants include:

West Northamptonshire Council Economic Growth Team

North Northamptonshire Council Economic Growth Team

Building Business Consultancy

NNBN

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB)

South Midlands Growth Hub

First Enterprise

Lucidity IP

Lovely Evolution

Gareth Jones, Entrepreneur in Residence

Franks & Co

Florence and James Marketing

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Entrepreneurs and small businesses are at the heart of our local economy, bringing energy, creativity, and opportunity to our communities.

“Start-Up Day is a fantastic way for anyone with a business idea to take that first step, access expert advice, and connect with others on the same journey. I’d encourage anyone thinking about starting or growing a business to come along and see what support is available right here in Northamptonshire.”

Cllr Jan O’Hara, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Planning and Economic Growth, said: “Supporting entrepreneurship is vital to the growth and resilience of the economy across the whole of Northamptonshire. Start-Up Day brings together the tools, expertise and community spirit that new businesses need to thrive.

“We’re proud to continue to support businesses starting out and I would encourage anyone with a fledgling business idea to come along and explore the opportunities available.”

Secure your free place today via Eventbrite and take your first step toward building a successful business in Northamptonshire.